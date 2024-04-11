Trypillia TPP Destroyed By Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The attack on the night of April 11 destroyed the Trypillia thermal power plant, and PJSC Centrenergo lost all its generation.

This is stated in the company's release, which is available to Ukrinform.

"As a result of today's massive attack, Russian troops completely destroyed the Trypillia thermal power plant in Kyiv region," Centrenergo said.

It is noted that a large-scale fire broke out in the turbine shop as a result of the attacks. The company is currently working to localize the fire.

"All the employees who were on shift during the shelling are alive," said Andriy Gota, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Centrenergo.

Given the destruction at Zmiivska TPP and the occupation of Vuhlehirska TPP, Centrenergo has lost all its electricity generation capacity.

As reported, the Russian attack on the night of April 11 damaged Ukrenergo's substations and power plants in five regions . In particular, equipment at two DTEK thermal power plants was damaged.

