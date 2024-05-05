Air Forces Comment On Downing Of Russian Su-25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The downing of a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region demonstrates the effective work of the Ground Forces.

This was stated by Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the nationwide telethon United News, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It was a unit of the Ground Forces. The Ground Forces also have air defense units. In particular, we see excellent work, including the work of small and medium-range air defense units that can effectively deal with various types of air targets, including aircraft,” Yelash said.

Ukrainian air defenses down 23 out of 24 Shahed drones overnight

According to him, this once again shows that the Ukrainian military on the frontline needs man-portable air defense systems that will allow them to fight both low-flying air targets and drones. Yevlash also added that more modernized systems, both Ukrainian Buk missile systems and Western weapons, will help counter Russian helicopters and aircraft and deter Russian aviation in Ukrainian skies.

As reported, servicemen of the 110th Airborne Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 on the eve of Easter.