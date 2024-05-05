Russians Shell Sumy Region's Border Four Times At Night - Total Of 11 Explosions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 11 explosions were recorded.
It was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“At night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 11 explosions were recorded,” the statement said.
Reportedly, the Khotyn, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, and Seredyno-Buda communities were shelled.
"Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with MLRS ( four explosions). Khotyn community: a mortar attack was carried out ( four explosions). Shalyhyne community: a shelling from a large-caliber machine gun was recorded," the statement said.
Russian troops shell Sumy
region 41 times on Saturday
Reportedly, Russians dropped three mines on the Velyka Pysarivka community.
In addition, at night, the enemy used long-range multiple rocket launchers in the Sumy region. Preliminary, no people were injured.
As reported, yesterday, Russians fired 41 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 214 explosions were recorded.
Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopíllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhba, Seredyne-Buda, Znob-Novhorod communities were shelled.
