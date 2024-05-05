Russian Troops Shell 17 Settlements In Kharkiv Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered from Russian shelling. There are injured and dead among the civilian population.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“About 17 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy: Synkivka, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Kotliarivka, and others. Kharkiv, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka came under aerial bombardment,” he informed.

According to Syniehubov, houses in the villages of Borshchova and Slobozhanske were burning as a result of shelling. A 49-year-old civilian man who was on the street next to the house was killed.

In addition, the enemy dropped a KAB on the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in the Kharkiv district.“A private house was hit. A gas pipe was damaged. A 75-year-old woman was injured,” the statement said.

On the night of May 5, Russian occupants shelled the village of Oleksandrivka with artillery. Five households were injured, and houses and outbuildings were damaged. There was no electricity in part of the village, and the power grid was damaged, the head of the RMA noted.

He added that Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks in the Kupiansk direction over the past day, in particular in the areas of Synkivka, Pishchane, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region.

Over the course of the day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive experts cleared 29.13 hectares of territory and destroyed 451 explosive devices.

As reported, six people, including a child, were injured in Kharkiv as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones on the night of May 5.