Enemy Makes 345 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region 345 times.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 345 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire,” the statement reads.

The enemy reportedly conducted three airstrikes on Orikhiv and Robotyne.

“148 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Bilohiria, and Novodarivka. Nine MLRS attacks hit Huliaipole, Levadne, and Robotyne,” the statement said.

Russian Thor surface-to-air missile system destroyed indirection

It is noted that 185 artillery shelling was carried out on the territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Pavlivka.

There were six reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

As reported, over the past day, the occupants fired 246 times at the Zaporizhzhia region, 12 settlements were under enemy fire.