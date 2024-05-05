In Kharkiv, Utility Companies Eliminate Consequences Of Enemy Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, utilities are eliminating the consequences of a drone strike.
It was reported on the Telegram of the Kharkiv City Council, Ukrinform reports.
“Employees of the Kharkivblahoustrii utility are eliminating the consequences of the shelling in the Novobavarskyi district. In particular, the utility is removing glass and bulky debris,” the statement said. Read also:
Russian troops shell 17 settlements in Kharkiv
region overnight
As reported, a house and outbuildings burned down in Kharkiv over the past day as a result of Shahed drone strikes. Six people were injured, including a girl born in 2015 who has an acute stress reaction.
Also yesterday, as a result of the S-300 missile attack, a civilian enterprise's workshop, private houses, and outbuildings caught fire. Six people were injured, all employees of the enterprise.
MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108174641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.