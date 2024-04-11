Samsung Launches New TV Series With Variety Of Features In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Thursday launched the new Crystal 4K TV series with a variety of features in India.

The new series, which includes Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro & Crystal 4K Vivid Pro, comes at a starting price of Rs 32,990 across the company's official website and leading online stores.

"The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series sets a benchmark for contemporary households by providing a superlative TV viewing experience, further enhancing the proposition of smart and connected living," Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new TV series comes available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. It also comes with features such as Samsung TV Plus and a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding.

Moreover, the company said that the new series comes powered by a 4K upscaling feature that enhances and upscales the quality of lower-resolution content to match the higher resolution of a 4K display, delivering lifelike 4K picture quality.

The series also features Smart Hub, the focal point of the smart home experience that assembles entertainment, ambient and gaming options together.

The Samsung TV Plus service comprises 100 channels in India, according to the company.