Dharmendra Shares Pic With Dilip Kumar On Eid; Festive Wishes From Jr NTR, Emraan, Huma (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) A string of personalities, such as Dharmendra, Jr. NTR, Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, and Nimrat Kaur, to name a few, have wished joy, peace, and prosperity on the occasion of Eid on Thursday.

Bollywood's veteran star Dharmendra shared a monochrome picture with Dilip Kumar and wrote:“Eid Mubarak.”

Star Jr. NTR hoped for joy, peace, and prosperity for others.

He wrote:“Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you joy, peace, and prosperity.”

Huma Qureshi shared a picture with the caption: "Eid Mubarak #eid #chand #festive #love."

Anupam Kher tweeted:“Wishing all #Eid_Mubarak! Love, peace and prosperity!”

Actress Nimrat Kaur wished everyone“Eid mubarak” and wrote:“Aap sabhi ko Eid bauhaut bauhaut mubaarak... #EidUlFitr #Eidmubarak2024.”

Actor Emraan Hashmi simply said:“Eid Mubarak.”

Suniel Shetty urged everyone to cherish the spirit of unity and embrace kindness.

Suniel tweeted:“On this auspicious day, let's cherish the spirit of unity and embrace kindness and spread gratitude. Wishing you all happiness and prosperity! #EidMubarak.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said:“Eid mubarak.”

Singer Papon added:“Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes on Eid Ul Fitr! Love and peace to all.”

Kiara Advani shared a picture on Instagram and wrote:“Eid Mubarak.”

Singer-musician Adnan Sami shared a video of him playing the piano and wrote: 'TERI KASAM (Acoustic Piano)... Jamming at Home!! EID MUBARAK! #adnansami #unplugged #music #EidMubarak.”

Actor Mahesh Babu said: "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating across the globe. Peace and love!"

Actor Hrithik Roshan wished all the“beautiful people” and said: "Eid Mubarak beautiful people! May today bring you the joy of peace and togetherness."

Actress Preity Zinta wished happiness and blessings as she tweeted:“Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you peace, happiness, and countless blessings.”

Actor Arbaaz Khan said:“EID MUBARAK to everyone.”

Singer Armaan Malik wished everyone and urged them to have a“blessed time” with their loved ones.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani said:“Eid Mubarak to all, love, peace and joy. 'He who has led you so far will guide you further'.”

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wished everyone and their family“a joyous Ramzan filled with love, peace, and happiness!!! Sabko EID MUBARAK.”

Actress Urmila Matondkar said: "Eid Mubarak. May blessings of #Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity!! #EidUlFitr #Eidmubarak2024."

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture with the caption: "Eid Mubarakkkk".