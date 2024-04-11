BJP Candidate Khagen Murmu Kisses Woman During Campaigning In West Bengal's Malda, Sparks Row

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BJP MP Khagen Murmu and the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Bengal's North Malda constituency triggered controversy after he was pictured kissing a woman on the cheek while campaigning.

The incident happened as the BJP candidate was holding his campaign rally in his parliamentary seat in Srihipur village of Chanchal. On social media, images of Khagen Murmu kissing the woman went viral.

It was caught during a live streaming of the campaign, which was shared on the BJP candidate's Facebook page but was later deleted.

Ruling Trinamool Congress in the state shared the incident on X and said,“If you cannot believe what you just saw, let us clarify. Yes, this is BJP MP & Maldaha Uttar candidate @khagenmurmu kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail. From MPs that sexually harass ween wrestlers to leaders who make obscene songs about Bengali women; BJP camp has no dearth of anti-women politicians.

Dulal Sarkar, the vice president of the Trinamool Congress for the Malda district, also denounced the incident, describing it as against "Bengali culture". He questioned what the BJP's post-election mindset would be and whether such circumstances would emerge when "begging for votes".

Khagen Murmu, however, has justified the kiss in his response, saying the woman is like "his child". "There is nothing wrong with kissing a child. This is a complete grassroots conspiracy. They have such bad values," the BJP candidate said.