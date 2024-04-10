ECOLE DE PARIS AND OTHER MASTERSONLINE AUCTION ON DROUOT, UNTIL 10 APRIL 2024

(MENAFN- USA Art News) MacDougall's is proud to present Holy Mountains – an outstanding work by Nicholas Roerich (Lot 12, £60,000-90,000) from Holy Mountains series. All 15 works from this series were executed in 1933 and some are located in the most prestigious museum collections, including Nicholas Roerich Museum in New York, the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, Russia, and the Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj, India.

Holy Mountains series is a superb example from Roerich's artistic output of the early 1930s, distinguished by masterfully balanced and detailed compositions. Painted by the artist at his estate in Naggar in Kullu Valley, some of these paintings are reminiscent of the most spiritual and mystical places revered by Roerich, such as Ladakh and Rakoposhi; the work presented for sale can be identified as the majestic Mount Kailas which is considered to be one of the most sacred in Asia.“In the holy caves of Kailas is the Threshold of Miracle” wrote Roerich of this place. Artist's meditative depictions of distant monasteries set a top of crystal-like mountains serve as symbols of wisdom and high spiritual strength. It was this supreme ability which earned Roerich the title of“Master of Mountains”.

After settling with his family in Naggar in Kullu Valley in 1929, Roerich was to spend the rest of his life in India. In this“country, the outlines of which vary with each change of light ... this eternally turbulent restless ocean of clouds and indescribably diverse varieties of mists” inspired Roerich to create some of the most exceptional works including the present lot. The appearance of this exceptional mountainscape at auction presents an extraordinary opportunity for collectors.

MacDougall's online auction École de Paris and Other Masters offering an impressive selection of modern art and European 19th century art is now open for bidding on Drouot until 10 April.

For more information and comments, contact the Director Catherine MacDougall:

..., + 44 20 7389 8160.