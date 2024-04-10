IWBI Celebrates New Organizations Joining Works With WELL And Membership Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is pleased to announce new organizations that have joined its membership program, many through the Works with WELL network. The most recent additions to the network span industries including manufacturing, urban planning and air quality technology, and signify a continued prioritization of health and well-being of people across buildings, organizations and communities.

“The IWBI community is driving the movement for people-first places,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. “We're energized by the combined strengths of our global member organizations and proud that WELL is part of their efforts to achieve healthier spaces for a healthier world.”

New members include:



Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Urban Planning and Design Institute

Bisly OÜ

CHFT Advisory and Appraisal, Ltd.

Foshan Sitzone Furniture Co., Ltd

Gigahertz-Optik

inBiot Monitoring S.L.

Synetica Limited Xiamen Milesight IoT Co., Ltd.

The IWBI membership community accompanies the uptake of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) offerings including WELL Certification, WELL ratings and WELL at scale programs, which stand at more than 5 billion square feet of real estate applying WELL strategies across 130 countries. Organizations have the opportunity to join IWBI's membership community through Works with WELL, which recognizes products and solutions that contribute to the achievement of specific features in the WELL Standard as indicated by a Works with WELL trademark. Works with WELL enrollment includes IWBI membership benefits.

IWBI membership is a global initiative that offers commercial benefits, as well as brand visibility and networking opportunities. These new members join IWBI's existing membership community, which can be found here .

There are two tiers of membership and a third designation for companies enrolled in the WELL at scale program. This allows companies to select the best fit for their organizational goals. Member benefits include discounts on the WELL Certification process and WELL AP credentialing program, specialized opportunities to publicize accomplishments and more touchpoints with IWBI leadership and across the broader community through members-only year-round events and enhanced digital engagement. The program creates opportunities for WELL advocates and champions to stay connected, share best practices, explore new shared initiatives and receive greater recognition for these efforts.

