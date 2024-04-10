Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the State Grand Mosque.
BEIRUT - The Israeli occupation went bombarding, by its air forces and artillery, several towns in southern Lebanon, while its drones were flying over Tyre city.
MADRID - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez affirmed that recognizing a Palestinian state "is in the interest of Spain and Europe".
TOKYO - A senior Chinese official urged the US to fulfill its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and to cease sending the wrong signals to separatist forces. (end)
