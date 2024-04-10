Chandrababu Naidu Beats Chameleon In Changing Colurs: Jagan Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 11 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack against Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief beats even chameleons in changing colours.

Reacting to Naidu's promise that if the TDP is voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, it will double the monthly honorarium of village and ward volunteers to Rs 10,000, Jagan Reddy recalled that he had earlier called for abolishing the volunteer system, while Naidu's 'adopted son' Pawan Kalyan had even accused the volunteers of indulging in the trafficking of women.

“I'm not sure how many colours a chameleon changes, but Chandrababu Naidu's adaptability has surpassed that. Now he claims that if he regains power, he will allocate Rs 10,000 for the volunteers. Today, I address this man directly - Your deceit is well-known to everyone,” Jagan Reddy said while addressing a public meeting at Gurazala in Palnadu district as part of his election campaign.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief predicted that Naidu, if voted to power, will do away with the volunteer system and later reintroduce it as Janmabhoomi committee members.

“Then, you will further perpetuate corruption by offering them Rs 10,000. This defines your fraudulent political tactics,” he said.

“Earlier, Naidu called for the abolishment of the volunteer system, and even his alliance partner Pawan Kalyan heavily criticised it. Pawan Kalyan even tweeted that 'volunteers are Jagan's Pegasus' who are involved in the human trafficking of women. But now Naidu is promising to give Rs 10,000 to the same volunteers, which means he has finally accepted the good governance of the YSRCP government,” Jagan Reddy claimed.

"Naidu, until recently, criticised the volunteer system we established, branding them as disruptive and confrontational. He disparagingly referred to volunteers as mere 'sack men' and vowed to abolish the system altogether. He even alleged that the volunteers intrude on households, particularly when the women are alone," the Chief Minister said.

He also asked the people to vote for 'fan' (YSRCP symbol) for jobs and welfare measures, and not for a rusty 'cycle' (TDP symbol).

The Chief Minister also claimed that his government provided over 2,31,000 jobs in the last 58 months, but during Naidu's tenure, only 32,000 jobs were given.

“The YSRCP government has taken both development and welfare initiatives to every household in Andhra Pradesh. The upcoming election is not a contest between Jagan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu, it is a battle between the poor and the likes of Naidu who are associated with frauds,” the Chief Minister said.

He also claimed that Naidu had promised to waive farmers' loans, free electricity to farmers for 12 hours during the day, and so on, but he never fulfilled them.

“It is only the YSRCP government that is providing the farmers with input subsidies, free electricity, crop insurance, MSPs, financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, and Rythu Bharosa Kendra to help farmers in all villages, which became a role model in the country,” claimed the Chief Minister.

Elections to the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13.