Tech Mahindra And Microsoft Collaborate To Launch A Unified Workbench With Microsoft Fabric

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering solutions and services, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to launch a unified workbench on Microsoft Fabric. The workbench will help organizations accelerate adoption of Microsoft Fabric and enable them to create complex data workflows with a simple to use interface. This workbench uses Microsoft Fabric, an all-in-one analytics solution for enterprises including data movement, data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence.

This collaboration will combine the best of Tech Mahindra's Intellectual Properties (IPs) with Microsoft Fabric capabilities, to help customers fast-track their data-to-insight journey and improve business agility. It will further streamline workflows, optimize data, automate processes, and enhance operational efficiency by 30-40%, thereby reducing costs associated with traditional data management. Customers will have a single dashboard with a unified view of enterprise tools and systems, eliminating silos and enabling improved decision-making.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said,“Our long-standing partnership with Microsoft has been helping enterprises embrace the vast potential of data & AI in the cloud. With innovative solutions like the unified workbench for Microsoft Fabric, we enable customers to accelerate their journey to becoming more data driven in their operating model and more cognitive in their approach to the business.“

The unified workbench, designed by Tech Mahindra and co-developed on Microsoft Fabric, offers a range of features, including data pipeline creation, data quality as a service, data observability, data products marketplace, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for organizations looking to modernize and upgrade their technology infrastructure. The collaboration will enable effective utilization and monetization of data assets to provide a seamless experience for data scientists, analysts, and business professionals.

Zia Mansoor, Corporate Vice President, Data & AI, Microsoft, said,“Tech Mahindra is delivering innovative services and solutions on Microsoft Azure and Fabric, that will enhance customer experiences, accelerate business transformation and drive growth. Together, with Tech Mahindra, we will help customers take advantage of Microsoft Azure and AI to thrive and achieve success.”

Tech Mahindra is a gold certified Microsoft partner with an association spanning over 15 years. This long-standing collaboration with Microsoft positions Tech Mahindra as a trusted partner in the cloud services industry with expertise in analytics and cloud migration initiatives, along with Microsoft Azure certified cloud and data cloud architects.

