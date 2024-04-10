Water Stock News Bite - Eco Wave Power (Nasdaq: WAVE) Gains - Makes Top Ten Gainers On NASDAQ

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) April 10, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas ( ) Water Stock News Bite - Eco Wave Power (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE ) made the NASDAQ top ten percentage gainers in today's trading, currently trading at $4.5300 gaining $1.5200, up 50.4983%. The stock had a morning high of $4.94.

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company completed construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology." The EWP-EDF One station project marks the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israeli history.

Eco Wave Power will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles and its first MW scale wave energy power station in Portugal, Europe.

Eco Wave's most recent news an announced that it was selected by a major energy company (full name can be seen in the company's recent 20F report) to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study aimed at identifying the top locations for commercial onshore wave energy stations in the U.S. and across the globe, using its Eco Wave Power proprietary technology.

Per the terms of the agreement, Eco Wave Power has initiated a three-month, in-depth feasibility study in the United States and key regions across the globe. The studies explore the best proposed implementation sites for commercial installations, and reviews 77 sites in-detail in the U.S. coastline, in terms of wave availability and compatible marine structures, with encouraging results, while also proposing a five and a ten years roadmap for wave energy commercialization.

"Wave energy can power communities with clean, reliable energy and be a strong force in combating climate change," said Eco Wave Power Founder & CEO Inna Braverman. "We are thrilled to help provide in depth analysis about wave energy to an industry leader that is exploring many avenues for clean energy."

