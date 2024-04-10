Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sai Krishna Gets Final Warning From Bigg Boss; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 continues with a mix of drama, and emotions after the entry of wild card contestants. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss warned the wild card entry, Sai Krishna for his controversial conversations.

On the first day, Sai engaged in a controversial conversation with Jasmin as he disclosed Jasmin's public image, and her parents' interview, and even shared a voice clip from her groom. Later, on day 1 Sai got a general warning from Bigg Boss.



However, Sai has now received a final warning from Bigg Boss for the same behavior. Bigg Boss gave Sai a warning by standing up in the meeting and stated "It has already been said that external events should not be indicated by gestures or speech. It was violated again. Lawlessness is a serious matter in the Bigg Boss house. So, this is the last warning".

Meanwhile, six new wild card entries entered the Bigg Boss house on Sunday( April 7). Mohanlal welcomed the new contestants including DJ Sibin, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishake Jayadeep, Nandana, Pooja Krishna, and Sai Krishna.

