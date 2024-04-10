(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the federal budget announcement, the federal government has made a number of funding commitments and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada is looking forward to seeing how the minister of finance plans to pay for these initiatives without worsening public finances.

CPA Canada acknowledges the many demands on spending in this challenging economic environment. However, Ottawa must focus on the highest priorities and adopt a responsible fiscal framework with clear goals and deadlines to balance the budget.

“The federal government is faced with a slowing economy, which means lower revenues, and high financing costs, which will inflate spending. That means tough choices for any government trying to deliver a fiscally responsible government and appease voters at the same time,” says David-Alexandre Brassard, CPA Canada's chief economist.

CPA Canada experts are available to speak on this and other topics related to our key recommendations from our pre-budget submission report , including:

Ensuring adequate funding is allocated to achieve the objectives and targets identified in the National Adaptation Strategy to adapt to Canada's changing climate.Supporting the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board in adopting the global baseline for sustainability reporting from the International Sustainability Standards Board.Regulating artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to leverage the opportunities they present and mitigate the challenges they pose.

Our experts include:

Chief Economist David-Alexandre Brassard (bilingual), who can address CPA Canada's recommendations on fiscal policy. He can also comment on inflation, affordability and housing.

Rosemary McGuire , vice-president, research, guidance and support, who can speak on CPA Canada's sustainability and artificial intelligence-related recommendations.

