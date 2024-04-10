Abandoned Elephant Calf Shifted To Theppakadu Camp In Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 10 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu forest department on Wednesday shifted an elephant calf that was found abandoned near Periyanaicekenpalayam in Coimbatore to the Theppakadu camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday.

The calf, according to the forest officials, was taken to a herd that had a lactating elephant but it did not take the calf with them. The forest staff tried again, but it was not accepted and hence the forest department took the elephant calf to the Theppakadu camp in MTR.

Forest department officials told IANS that the decision to shift the elephant calf was taken late Tuesday night.

MTR Field Director, D. Venkatesh told media persons that a mahout will be assigned to take care of the elephant calf from Thursday onwards.

Venkatesh said that another elephant calf that was found abandoned at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was also being taken care of at MTR.

He said that the elephant camp has two kraals or wooden enclosures in which the two calves would be sheltered and taken care of by the staff.

The forest officials said that the rescued calves would be able to move around in the camp, and in a few days, it is expected to get accustomed to the atmosphere of the camp.

The 2023 Oscar-winning documentary, 'Elephant Whisperers', directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, was shot in Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.