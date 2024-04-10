Indian Cultural Centre Holds Grand Bazaar To Celebrate Eid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) kicked off Eid festivities with a grand Eid Bazaar and Mehndi Night on April 7.

Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul inaugurated the celebration.

ICC President A P Manikantan warmly welcomed the gathering, while ICC's Vice President Subramanya Hebbagelu delivered the Vote of Thanks.

The event was graced by the presence of ICC Advisory Council Chairman Sathish Pillai, ICBF President Shanavas Bava, ICC Past President PN Babu Rajan, ICC General Secretary Mohan Kumar, ICC Management Committee Members, and community leaders.

The celebration concluded on April 8 and offered families and friends to come together and experience the spirit of Eid. It featured stalls of handicrafts, leather products, imitation jewellery, ready-made Indian traditional clothes and delicious Indian food were open to the visitors.

In addition to the shopping delights, the bazaar featured live henna stations, where visitors adorned their hands with intricate mehndi designs.

