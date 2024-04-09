Techmediabreaks SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) Now Offers Beneway USA's Revolutionary B2B2C System

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SUIC) , a publicly traded technology company, is offering Beneway USA proprietary business-to-business-to-consumer (“B2B2C”) systems, which provides strategic planning functions and combines business financing solutions with inventory management system features; the system is designed to complement and boost sales as well as marketing channels of partner merchants, franchisees and suppliers around the world. According to the announcement, Beneway USA provides services for the global supply chain financing market, which is valued at an estimated $20 trillion. Beneway's system works seamlessly with SUIC's proprietary B2C platform, resulting in a superior system that incorporates an“All-in-One” payment and total financing solution that includes inventory and big data management.“SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA,” said SUIC Holdings CEO Hank Wang in the press release.“We will move into the major markets of the U.S., Europe and other parts of the globe as we build a cohesive network through bankrolled merger and acquisitions, and as a team sharing reciprocal vigor and values. Our comprehensive financial products and services are designed to advance our business strategies and solidify our equity value and future returns, especially for our shareholders. We expect that the borrowing and lending market will inflate up to 10 times the current supply chain financing market.”

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings provides research and development along with venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from the company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. For more information, please visit .

