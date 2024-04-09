Navratri Day 2 LIVE Updates: Worship Maa Brahmacharini Today Know Puja Rituals, Significance And Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The nine-day fest of Chaitra Navratri began on April 9 across the country. Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar and is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine incarnations. Million of devotees kept fasts and worshipped goddess Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of the auspicious festival. The Day 2 of the Navratri festival is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini all the latest updates about Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2 here
MENAFN09042024007365015876ID1108078024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.