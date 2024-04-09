TRA Publishes Plan To Strengthen UK’S Global Trade Position

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The TRA unveils three-year strategy aimed at defending the UK from unfair trading practices and strengthening Britain's position on the global stage.

LONDON, England – The TRA's 2024-2027 ambitious plan sets out how the independent body operating at arm's length from the government will build on its first three years of operation since replacing the EU's trade defence instruments after Brexit. It lays the foundations for the TRA to handle a potentially significant increase in the number and complexity of cases in the coming years.

TRA chief executive, Oliver Griffiths said the TRA is ready to play a crucial role defending UK economic interests and added:

“The TRA operates in a rapidly changing global trade environment, with subsidies and protectionist measures on the rise. This plan sets out how we will ensure that we have the people and the systems in place to respond flexibly to an anticipated increase in demand for trade remedies.”

The path to 2027 and the key elements of the strategy:



Developing greater operational flexibility to the TRA can efficiently manage fluctuations in its workload across different types of anti-dumping, anti-subsidy, and safeguard cases. This builds on a major case strategy review that is currently taking place.

Providing a transformed digital service that streamlines the user experience for businesses and stakeholders engaging with live investigations. This will be underpinned by new case management and data capabilities.

Strengthening the TRA's workforce through skills development, leadership programmes and secondment opportunities to ensure expertise is retained with a promise to track performance through its staff surveys.

Measuring the economic impact of trade remedy measures imposed through import monitoring and evaluations of market effects, with initial findings due to be delivered in 2024-2025. Deepening engagement with domestic and international partners to raise the TRA's profile and benchmark best practise globally. A programme of stakeholder events and opportunities are planned and forecasted.

Keeping trade fair:

TRA chair Nick Baird said:“The next phase would see the organisation build on strong foundations to optimise performance. This plan ensures the TRA is configured to play its essential role in upholding Britain's position as a leading advocate for open trade.”

