Sudan Military Leader Affirms Resolve To Defeat Rebel Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, April 9 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan said Tuesday that Sudan can never return to the era that preceded the revolution which overthrew former president Omar Al-Bashir on April 11, 2019.

The war of dignity, fought by the Sudanese armed forces against the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF), will open a new chapter in the history of the country, Gen. Al-Burhan said in a brief statement on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr.

"We get closer to victory day after day thanks to solidarity between the military and the people," he said six days ahead of the first anniversary of the eruption of the civil war of April 15, 2023.

Gen. Al-Burhan affirmed that the former regime can by no means return to power.

On October 25, 2021, nearly one and a half years after Al-Bashir's ouster, Al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo (nicknamed as Hemedti) co-led a military coup that toppled the civilian government of prime minister Abdallah Hamdok.

On April 15, 2023, the RSF turned against the regular army and the devastating civil war broke out across the country. (end)

mmg







MENAFN09042024000071011013ID1108077670