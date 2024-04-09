Waqf Board Relieves Hazratbal Shrine Cleric Over Conversion Issue

The J&K Waqf Board has now acted against the cleric and relieved Kamal-ud-din Farooqui from the duties of Imaam-o-Khateeb, Aasar-i-Shareef, Hazratbal till the completion of the enquiry, a statement said.

The Waqf said there were allegations that Farooqui presided over forcible conversion during Friday prayers.

“Given the allegations, an emergency meeting was convened at the Central Waqf office on Monday to discuss the incident and determine the future course of action meeting noted that due process was not followed during the conversion and that both Islamic law and government regulations were not followed”, it said.

“During the meeting, all leading Imaam-o-Khateebs of the Board unanimously concluded that this incident has caused confusion and chaos among the general public and has the potential to disturb public harmony. Additionally, it was noted that due process was not followed during the conversion and that both Islamic law and government regulations were not followed,” an order issued by the Executive Magistrate ( Tehsildar) Waqf Board read. It was also agreed that a committee should be formed to inquire into the matter.

“Furthermore, they deemed it improper for Dr. Kamal-ud-din Farooqui to retain the position of Imaam-o-Khateeb until the conclusion of the inquiry. Accordingly, in light of this, sanction was accorded to the constitution of an Enquiry Committee,” the order read. The committee will be headed by Syed Mohammad Hussain, a Board Member, of the J&K Waqf Board and it will have two members Ghulam Nabi Haleem, a Board Member, of J&K Waqf Board and Mohammad Yaseen Khan, Imaam-o-Khateeb, Syed Karam Shah Sahib, Karan Nagar, Srinagar“Kamal-ud-din Farooqui is relieved from the duties of Imaam-o-Khateeb, Aasar-i-Shareef, Hazratbal till completion of the enquiry or till further orders,” the order read. The Committee shall examine the matter and furnish a factual report within seven days.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

MONTHLY Rs 100 YEARLY Rs 1000 LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS