J&K Bank's Mpay Surpasses 1000 Cr Transaction In A Single Day

A spokesperson for J&K Bank expressed delight at the overwhelming success of their digital initiatives, particularly highlighting the milestone reached by MPay Delight+, which contributed to the total of Rs 11,082 crore in transactions over the last five days.

The record-breaking performance of J&K Bank's digital channels reflects not only the growing reliance on digital banking solutions but also the bank's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Catering to huge transactional traffic with interrupted service, J&K Bank recorded

around five crore transactions amounting to more than Rs. 11000 crore across the channels in the last five days. Bank's Digital channels including mobile banking application Mpay Delight Plus

witnessed a huge traffic with around Rs 7500 transactions effected smoothly.

So much so, Mpay Delight Plus breached a Rs. 1000-crore transaction mark in a single day twice on a trot affirming ever evolving and improving Bank's digital ecosystem.

Branches across the enterprise especially in UTs of J&K and Ladakh catered to customer rush providing them uninterrupted banking services recording impressive transaction figures to the tune Rs. 3200 in last two working days in the build up to

auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Social networking platforms witnessed netizens from all walks of life hailing Bank

over flawless functioning of Mpay Delight Plus and other banking channels like ATMs, ebanking etc.

Notably, six months ago J&K Bank upgraded its earlier mobile banking app to a more sophisticated version boasting features at par with the best in the country. Unlike earlier versions which had experienced glitch on Eid last year, mPay Delight Plus withstood the massive transactional traffic with much to the satisfaction of people across J&K.

Keeping pace with the ever changing digital landscape and needs of its customer base, J&K Bank has of late given a huge impetus by weaving a bouquet of digital offerings attuned to the demands of contemporary times.

Expressing satisfaction over the uninterrupted services provided by the bank and while revealing the figures, the bank's spokesperson said,“This is something we have been working on for the last year or so. Last year's glitch pushed us to the drawing board with our management led by MD and CEO Mr Baldev Prakash pledging that no such hiccups would have to be witnessed in the future.

And accordingly Bank's IT team came up with a more robust and upgraded mobile banking application Mpay Delight Plus that could withstand the huge transactional traffic on big occasions like Eid. The historic

numbers recorded in the last five days or so is a testament to the Bank's commitment to bring home a highly upgraded digital

