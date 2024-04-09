Kinross To Announce Q1 Results On May 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, after market close. On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free – 1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (647) 362-9199; Passcode: 4915537
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website . The audio webcast will be archived on .
Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Kinross' Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
The Company has elected to hold a virtual meeting via a live audio webcast to continue to provide enhanced flexibility and opportunity for shareholder participation irrespective of their geographic location and share ownership.
The virtual meeting will be accessible online at: .
Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company's Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular .
The link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible at and will be archived for later use.
The 2023 Annual Report , Management Information Circular , Annual Information Form and Form 40-F have also been filed with SEDAR+ ( ) and EDGAR ( ). Shareholders may also receive a copy of Kinross' audited financial statements without charge upon request to Kinross Gold's Investor Relations Department, 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2V5 or to ... . Access Kinross' Management Information Circular and 2023 Annual Report here
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
...
Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
...
