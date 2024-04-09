ALL SYSTEMS GO THIS MORNING FOR MIR 2024, RUNNING UNTIL TUESDAY AT RIMINI EXPO CENTRE.

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) •First sessions: from DJ tech clinics to the demolition panel

•Today’s celebrities: YouTuber DJ Federico Doria and Albertino, Joe T Vannelli, Big Fish



Rimini (Italy), 7 April 2024 – The lights go up, the music is on: Rimini Expo Centre opened its doors this morning to the 7th edition of MIR – Live Entertainment Expo, organized Italian Exhibition Group, that gathers all the leading players in the Light, Sound, Visual, Integrated Systems & Broadcasting industry. Until Tuesday 9 April, the city with a natural affinity to live entertainment and whose local area has a long-standing tradition in the industry, welcomes the event showcasing specialized show technologies, as well as systems designed for concerts, meeting rooms, education, retail, museums, IT and hospitality.



Lots of news buzzing around the pavilions. At Contest Colonne, visitors can listen to the best vertical sound diffusion systems from top-drawer brands. Unique experiences in the immersive rooms, with authentic sensorial journeys through images and sounds. Stands with systems of all shapes and sizes for organizing DJ parties anywhere, as well as video cameras for outdoor studios, portable battery powered mixers, innovative monitors, acoustic diffusers for sound designers and architects to “model” sound, wireless projectors, audio/video systems for meetings or museums, floor LED screens, … visitors are spoilt for choice at MIR.



DJ TECH CLINICS MAKE THEIR DEBUT AT MIR

The highly anticipated DJ Tech Clinic initiative began today in the Club Arena area in MIR Club. This series, made up of six carefully selected thematic events, has been designed to introduce aficionados to the best hardware, providing a critical analysis of mixing software and an exploration of essential accessories, as well as offering purchasing guides and debates on specific themes. Led by expert Federico Doria, one of the most influential Italian DJ YouTubers in the music scene, participants have the chance to hone their practical skills in DJ technology. One of the event’s main missions is to allow visitors to create their own ideal DJ setup, to deepen their understanding of the equipment they already have, to check out new models on the market and to optimize their music collections.



DEMOLITION PANEL: A SHOWCASE OF NEW TALENTS AT THE HEART OF MIR CLUB

Demolition Panel is an exceptional opportunity for growth and visibility for new talents on the electronic scene. A unique and significant event for emerging DJ Producers, giving them the chance to present their unreleased tracks to some of the industry’s most influential and respected figures. Today, prominent professionals from the world of radio, recording, clubs and music production like Albertino, Joe T Vannelli, Big Fish, Ale Lippi, and many others will alternate on stage. This exceptional panel has the task of listening to 50 unreleased tracks, carefully selected by DJ Mag Italia from hundreds of applications, to discover and enhance the new sounds that will juice up the future of electronic music.



SUSTAINABILITY IN THE WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT

The event, "Sustainability on stage", promoted by Link Italy, a company specialized in infrastructure and connectivity for entertainment, highlighted the growing importance of sustainability in the field of events. The industry is still without specific regulations for emissions but is working towards reducing its environmental impact. The meeting explored the challenges and proposed sustainable solutions, punctuating how the use of alternative energies and efficient resource management can really make a difference. Ylenia Piromalli, head of sustainability and new technologies at Link Italy, emphasized: “The entire supply chain of our industry must adopt a proactive commitment to sustainability. By combining the forces and resources of the entire supply chain, we can aspire to a significant and lasting transformation." The meeting was also attended by Valerio Cotogni from the LINK sales team and Mauro Delle Fratte, exhibition manager of Italian Exhibition Group for the Ecomondo event.



ABOUT MIR 2024

Organizer: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; Recurrence: annual; Edition: 7th; Open to: professional operators and the general public; website:



ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP PRESS CONTACTS

head of media relations & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali; press office manager: Marco Forcellini; press office specialist: Luca Paganin



MENAFN09042024005249011803ID1108077405