“Hajialili Power Substation And Regional Training Center Were Inaugurated In Gabala

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hasparticipated in the opening ceremonies of the 110/35/10 kV"Hajialili" power substation and the Regional Training Center ownedby Azerishig OJSC, Azernews reports.

The head of state was briefed by Vugar Ahmadov, the chairman ofAzerishig OJSC, on the completed works. The electrical grid inGabala covers a total of 31,502 subscribers. As part of therenovation works carried out by Azerishig in the region, theelectrical infrastructure of the city of Gabala, 2 settlements, and13 villages has been renewed. In order to improve the quality ofelectricity supply to consumers, a new 110/35/10 kV,26-megavolt-ampere (MVA) "Hajialili" substation has been rebuilt toa capacity of 41 MVA to meet modern requirements.

Information was provided to the head of state regarding therestoration and renovation works carried out in the distributionnetworks during the years 2020-2023, the implementation of greenand innovative technologies by Azerishig OJSC, and the technical,economic, and ecological efficiency of the reconstruction of theelectricity supply to more than 150 residential areas under the"100 Villages" project.

Two charging stations for electric vehicles have been built byAzerishig in front of the "Hajialili" electrical substation. As aresult of the implementation of electric vehicle charging stations,it will be possible to reduce the consumption of 230 thousand tonsof hydrocarbon fuel per year and decrease carbon dioxide emissionsby 239 thousand tons.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the "Hajialili" substation.

A Regional Training Center has been also built on the premisesof the substation. The Training Center aims to train specializedpersonnel in the field of electrical engineering with both localand foreign trainers involved. There is a particular focus on theapplication and utilization guidelines of renewable energy sourcesand organizing training sessions and skill competitions underreal-world working conditions. The center includes a modern networkpolygon and a "Green Energy" training polygon.

The Regional Training Center is also equipped with other modernequipment and integrated into the dispatcher management system ofregional networks.

In addition, the Center has three modern classrooms, includingone interactive classroom, and a conference hall for organizingevents.