Woody Auction's April 20Th Art Glass, Lamps And Much More Auction Includes A Vampire Killing Kit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Douglass, KS, USA, April 9, 2024 -- A wide selection of quality antiques will come up for bid at an at Art Glass, Lamps and Much More auction planned for Saturday, April 20th, by Woody Auction, online (thru LiveAuctioneers) and live in the auction house located at 130 Third Street in Douglass. In total, 333 lots will cross the auction block, all with no reserves, beginning promptly at 9:30 am Central time.



"This springtime auction is sure to capture the attention and imagination of bidders," said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. "Vaseline glass is featured extensively throughout the event, along with several Victorian epergnes. Porcelain plaques, art glass, and pottery are just a few of the many genres available. There is no buyer's premium for those in attendance paying with cash or check."



Certainly one of the more intriguing items in the sale is lot 195, an authentic vampire killing kit, housed in a silk-lined walnut case and featuring an ebony handled dueling pistol, "silver" bullets, a wooden stake, a Crucifix, a removable tray with Professor Bloomberg's New Serum, Holy Water, wolfbane, brimstone, garlic, and a Common Book of Prayer. The kit should bring $4,000-$7,000.



The rest of the catalog is pretty much in keeping with the kinds of quality collectibles people have come to expect from Woody Auction. A prime example is lot 50, a pedestal urn marked Sevres, 28 inches tall, boasting an incredible scene of a courting couple, artist signed 'Le Berre', cobalt blue with flawless gold enamel and gold gilt highlights plus highly detailed handles (est. $3,500-$6,000).



Lot 100 is an unmarked, circa 1902 Loetz vase in the Medici pattern, blue opal with fantastic iridescence, dimpled sides and a polished pontil base, 5 inches in height (est. $2,000-$3,500). Lot 53 is a plated amberina art glass cruet by New England Glass, 6 inches tall, with a perfect handle and a polished pontil base, from the collection of Frank and Melissa Keathley (est.$1,500-$3,000).



Lot 27 is an English cameo art glass lay down perfume by Thomas Webb & Son, 5 inches by 1 inch, with an amazing swan head cameo carved design, white over citrine yellow, English silver marked with number 'RD11109' on the twist cap (est. $1,500-$3,000). This item is also from the collection of Frank and Melissa Keathley, who previously operated Top Shelf Antiques in Texas.



Lot 43 is a very rare form solid ruby glass figural 'Shake a Leg' martini shaker with nickel fittings, made circa 1937 by West Virginia Specialty Glass (est. $1,500-$2,500). It matches lot 44. Lot 65 is a beautiful example of a green cut to Vaseline art glass vase signed Val St. Lambert, 9 inches tall, with an acid cameo cut castle, lake, sailboat, mountain and tree scenic decor (est. $1,500-$2,500).



Lot 55 is a signed and dated 1902 English cameo inkwell by Stevens & Williams, 2 inches by 3 inches, white and cranberry cameo carved leaf overly on Vaseline ground, and silver (est. $1,500-$2,500). The Vaseline base color is highly reactive under the black light. Lot 141 is a circa 1880s Victorian automatic parlor fountain consisting of cranberry art glass globes on a rotating brass fixture with a ruffled cranberry bowl, marked J. Betrics & Sons (London) (est. $1,000-$2,500).



"We do our best to keep shipping costs as low as possible while wrapping everything securely to arrive in excellent condition," Mr. Woody stated. "We charge the bidder what we pay for the materials, and pass our UPS discount on to you."



Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item. Condition reports are not available for online only auctions, but Woody Auction will stand behind the items' condition. Common nicks and scratches have not been called. The prevailing sales tax will be charged to all buyers unless they are reselling the items. In this case, a sales tax exemption license must be provided.



As for area lodging, Woody Auction has several suggestions: the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $79 plus tax when booked directly with them); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All three are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.



