Oman Air Appoints Con Korfiatis As New CEO

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Muscat:

Oman Air has announced Con Korfiatis as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement issued by Oman Air said, 'We're excited to welcome Con Korfiatis to the Oman Air family as our new CEO. His extensive aviation experience, including leadership roles across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, makes him the perfect choice to guide OmanAir through this crucial phase of transformation and beyond.'

Korfiatis is taking on the position with over 30 years of aviation experience with a mission to keep the airline's ongoing transformation and track and turn its financial operations around.

Korfiatis' experience includes being CEO across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East as well as founding four start-up initiatives in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Singapore and China.

“We have full confidence in Con's ability to steer the company towards sustainable, long-term success while guiding it through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Al Mawali.

-B