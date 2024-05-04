India, Maldives Review Replacement Of Military Personnel From Island By May 10

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India and Maldives on Friday held the fourth round of bilateral High-Level Core Group meetings in which they reviewed the replacement of Indian military personnel from the Island nation by May 10. Mohamed Muizzu-led Maldives government had set May 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the Indian military personnel from his country to ANI news agency, Maldives foreign ministry said, \"Both sides noted with satisfaction that the Government of India will replace military personnel at the last of the three aviation platforms by May 10, and all the logistical arrangements are going ahead as per schedule\".Maldives FM Moosa Zameer likely to visit India next week: ReportIt said the two agreed that the fifth meeting of the high-level core group would be held in Male on a mutually agreeable date during the month of June or July, India's Ministry of External Affairs said it is \"watchful\" of the presence of a Chinese vessel in the Maldives and taking \"appropriate measures\" to safeguard its national and economic security Maldives Islands sink by 2100? Govt pins hope on 'creating new land' but...Earlier, Chinese marine research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3 returned to Maldivian waters, marking its second visit to the archipelago nation within two months vessel was observed docked at the Thilafushi industrial island's harbour, although the specific reason for its return remains undisclosed by the government is pertinent to know that ties between India and the Maldives become strained since Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November Explainer: What does Muizzu's election win mean for India-Maldives ties?Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, maintained after assuming charge as the president that he would keep his election promise of evicting Indian military personnel from his country. His People's National Congress (PNC) won a supermajority (60 seats) in the parliamentary election last month as well, India has always retained its soft diplomatic stand for the Maldives and continued its bilateral relations with the archepological nation. India has continued its development projects in the Maldives, spending nearly ₹771 crore, almost twice the budgeted amount, on various initiatives Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

