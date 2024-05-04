Star Wars Day 2024: All You Need To Know About 'May The Fourth'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Star Wars Day is celebrated every year on May 4. May 4th is unofficially“Star Wars” Day, in part because of the famous Jedi phrase“May the force be with you.\" The pun goes,“May the fourth be with you.” Today, devoted fans of the American epic space saga greet each other with \"May the fourth be with you,\" a playful twist on the classic movie line \"May the Force be with you.\"The epic Star Wars franchise was created by George Lucas in 1977 with the first film released was Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977).When it comes to the origin of Star Wars Day, as per the USA Today report, it does not have any official starting day or year. However, citing StarWars, the USA Today report has stated that the phrase \"May the 4th Be With You\" first appeared in 1978, just a year after the release of“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” But, one of the earliest known uses of the phrase occurred on May 4, 1979, when a writer for a London newspaper congratulated Britain's new prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, on her first day in office. In a full-page ad, the writer had stated,“May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!”.

The report further added that the concept didn't gain significant traction until the rise of social media, where users began incorporating it into hashtags. During this day, many fans host themed parties or some also engage in binge-watching the film. If you are one of the Star Wars fans, the movies are available to watch on Disney + Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Lucas will be felicitated with an honorary Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Lucas, best known for creating the long-running and smash hit franchises \"Star Wars\" and \"Indiana Jones\", will receive the honour at the closing ceremony of the film gala on May 25. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to 25. French actress Camille Cottin will host the opening and closing ceremonies.(With inputs from PTI)

