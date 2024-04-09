Kerala: Male Doctor Cheated Of Rs 5.2 Lakh By Gang Over Pretext Of Marriage In Kozhikode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A young woman and her gang cheated a retired doctor from medical college hospital and extorted Rs 5 lakh in Kozhikode. Rs 5.2 lakhs and valuable items including a laptop were stolen from the victim.



A retired doctor from Kozhikode Medical College Forensic Department had given a newspaper advertisement for remarriage after getting divorced. The gang planned to took advantage of this. One of the scammers called on the victim's phone number given in the ad. He stated that there is a young woman who is interested in marriage.

Later, a group of four including the woman went to Kozhikode to see the doctor. The doctor liked the young woman and agreed to the marriage. The marriage ceremony was planned to conduct at a hotel near Kozhikode railway station. The gang took Rs 5,20,000 from the doctor for the preparation and also bought two soveriegn of necklace as a thali.

On that day the young woman and her team brought some relatives to the hotel as her family members. However, the doctor who came for the wedding was locked in the room and the scammers left the place. The gang stole the doctor's laptop, mobile phone and bag. The incident came to light after doctor filed complaint in Nadakkavu police station.

The police have registered a case based on doctor's complaint and have started an investigation. The investigation focused on the mobile number of the accused.