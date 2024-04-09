Notice Of Release Of Barrick’S First Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q1 2024 results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2024 on April 16, 2024.
Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information
April 16, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC
Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q1 Results release
May 1, 06:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC Q1 Results live presentation and webinar
May 1, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC
Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinar
May 1, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC
Register in advance for expedited access to the conference call
US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274
UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972
International (toll), +1 647 484 8814
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0799#.
The Q1 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at .
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: ...
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: ...
Website:
