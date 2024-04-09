The Pearl Island To Host Gaza Children For Eid Celebrations 1,200 Gazans To Attend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), in collaboration with Seashore, has announced the Eid Al Fitr celebrations on The Pearl Island, dedicated to welcoming 'Qatar's Guests' – The Children of Gaza. This heartfelt event will take place on April 10 and 11, from 3.30pm to 8pm at two locations: Duck Lake and Fanar Fairuz (Temba Arena) on The Pearl Island with an expected 1,200 Gazans in attendance.

The Eid celebrations aim to create a joyous and inclusive atmosphere for families, uniting communities in celebration while honouring the resilience and strength of the children of Gaza who are currently undergoing treatment in Qatar.

Attendees can look forward to a plethora of family-friendly activities and games suitable for all ages, promising a day of laughter, camaraderie, and cultural exchange. From traditional games to modern entertainment, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The Eid Celebrations on The Pearl Island offer a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to come together in solidarity and celebration. UDC and Seashore have invited everyone to join in this special occasion and make cherished memories with loved ones.

Meanwhile, UDC has unveiled an exceptional shopping experience with the launch of the Eid Market during Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Building upon the resounding success of The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar, UDC renewed its commitment to delivering unparalleled shopping and entertainment experiences until April 13, from 5pm to 11pm.

The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar witnessed an overwhelming response from residents and visitors throughout the holy month. It featured a rich array of activities and entertainment, including the vibrant Garangao night celebration, captivating Mesaharati performances, and a mesmerizing folkloric showcase, highlighting Qatar's cultural heritage by a talented Kuwaiti troupe.

The event also offered artistic and interactive sessions that showcased Qatari traditions such as the art of sadu weaving, khous and sambuk crafting, along with exquisite handicrafts like gypsum engraving, and the intricacies of gold and jewellery making.

These distinctive and captivating experiences will be available once again during Eid Al Fitr, as families immerse themselves in a plethora of activities celebrating cherished customs and traditions.

Children can also delight in engaging activities that embody the essence of heritage, complemented by entertaining roaming parades.

The Eid Market unfolds along the picturesque waterfront spanning from 2 to 6 La Croisette in Porto Arabia.

It will boast a delightful array of traditional and heritage products, catering to the diverse needs of families with exquisite offerings including elegant abayas, aromatic incense, fragrant perfumes, exquisite jewellery, accessories, delectable traditional foods, and charming souvenir items.