Border Guard Colonel In Lviv Region Is Suspected Of Corruption

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the dog training service of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service has been notified of suspicion of abuse of influence.

This was reported on Facebook by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense of the Western Region, Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, the 51-year-old colonel of the Border Guard Service was approached for advice by an acquaintance allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of conscripts across the border, who wanted to know if he was wanted.

"The head of the dog training service promised to find out this information from his colleagues and to help his friend 'solve the issue' of closing the criminal proceedings for money. To do this, he had to influence the investigators of the district police department. It was established that in order to implement these plans, he entered into a criminal conspiracy with a 36-year-old native of Lviv region, who was to communicate with the "client" and receive an undue benefit," the statement said.

It is noted that the "services" of the accomplices were estimated at 2,000 dollars.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the State Border Guard Service denied the fake, which stated that "it is possible to cross the border for a donation."