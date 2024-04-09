Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 33,207: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 9 (NNN-WAFA) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced yesterday that, the Palestinian death toll has risen to 33,207, as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 32 Palestinians and wounded 47 others, bringing the total death toll to 33,207, and injuries to 75,933, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, 2023, said the ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, at least 67 bodies have been recovered in the southern Khan Younis city, since the Israeli army withdrew from southern Gaza, according to the state-run Palestine TV.– NNN-WAFA