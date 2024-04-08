Army Thwarts Infiltration, Drug Smuggling Attempt From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A military source from the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) on Monday said that the eastern military zone thwarted an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics from Syria into Jordan.

JAF source said that the operation carried out in coordination with other security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, led to the killing of two smugglers and injury to others and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

All seized items were referred to competent authorities, the source added.



The source said that the army will show zero tolerance towards any attempt to undermine the Kingdom's security and stability and will maintain a firm approach in dealing with such threats.