Khasawneh Inaugurates 'Decent Family Housing' Project

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh inaugurated on Monday the first "Decent Family Housing" project in Muadh ibn Jabal village in Aghwar Shamaliyah District.

The project, funded by The Jordanian Zakat Fund, comprises nine residential units with beneficiaries selected through a specialised committee according to criteria set by the Jordanian Zakat Fund's guidelines, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh personally handed over certificates of entitlement to the beneficiary families. He also honoured individuals, who have been instrumental in supporting the Zakat Fund's programs and the Decent Family Housing project in Muadh Ibn Jabal village.

After inspecting the houses, the prime minister expressed his admiration for the initiative, highlighting that such projects provide decent housing for deserving families and foster a sense of solidarity and compassion within the community.