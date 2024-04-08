Deputy Amir Of State Of Qatar, Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar, Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani,has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President IlhamAliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan
Your Excellency,
It pleases me, on the occasion of your re-election for a newterm as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to extend to youmy best greetings and congratulations, sincerely wishing for YourExcellency's personal well-being and happiness and the continuedpeace and stability of your brotherly country.
With my highest consideration,
Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Thani
Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar
