Mountain Tourism Case Study 2024: Insights Into The Increasing Interest Behind The Niche Tourism Segment

This case study looks at the increasing interest behind the niche tourism segment of Mountain Tourism. It discusses the concept of Mountain Tourism and the role of travel industry players and tourism bodies. The case study also discusses the challenges facing Mountain Tourism and the impacts it may have as well as the potential benefits associated with Mountain Tourism. Finally, this case study looks at insight of Mountain Tourism consumers and explores key types of mountain tourism around the world.

According to World Tourism Organization, mountains ranked second most popular travel destinations, after coasts and islands. This niche tourism type boosts the local economy of a destination. According to a UNWTO report, travel to mountain destinations is increasing at a rapid pace, with mountains accounting for 9-16% of the global tourism market.

The Everest Base Camp trek on the south side in Nepal located by Mount Khumbu, is one of the most popular trekking routes in the Himalayas and about 40,000 people per year make the trek there from Lukla Airport. Kilimanjaro is the world's tallest freestanding mountain and one of the most popular mountaineering destinations. An estimated 30,000 people attempt to summit Kibo, the tallest of the three volcanic summits, each year.

Mountains provide a diverse range of opportunities for tourists, offering a place to refresh, recharge, and wake up amidst nature. Beyond the peak seasons of travel, mountain tourism includes rural escapades, exploration of natural and cultural heritage sites, spiritual journeys, and wellness retreats. According to the publisher's consumer survey 2021 Q3, 29% of global respondents that suggest sustainability or environmentally friendly service of products are essential when making a purchase. The more the government and tourist departments of the regions are able to develop the local community, focusing on ethical and sustainable development, the more likely it is to witness support and demand from tourists.

Recognize the range of the potential challenges and associated opportunities around Mountain Tourism. Gain an understanding of Mountain Tourism consumers motivations. Gain an understanding of the role of travel industry players and tourism bodies.

