Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From Bahrain's King On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday a phone call from King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa, congratulating him on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Bahraini King beseeched His Almighty that this occasion will be repeated for the two countries and the Arab and Muslim nations, wishing His Highness good health and wellness.

His Highness the Amir thanked the Bahraini king for the phone call, reciprocating with identical sentiments and wishes. (end)

