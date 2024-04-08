KLF To Host Over 400 Writes In Kathmandu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Ranjana Niraula, Founder, Director & Curator of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival said that Nepal's contribution to global civilisation is significant and diverse, reflecting the country's unique cultural heritage, natural resources, and strategic location.

The Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, Nepal Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) scheduled to be held on September 7 and 8 in Nepal's capital city will host over 400 writers from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The central theme of the festival is 'The Gateways to Asian Art, Culture and Literature'.

KLF will also hold festivals in Sri Lanka and Indonesia this year. Likewise, Cambodia is also on the cards.

Speaking to IANS, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, KLF Founder and Director stressed that the civilisational connection between Kalinga and Kathmandu inspired him to start a festival in Nepal.

“Not to mention, the strong ties between the two countries. Wherever we do a festival, the stress is on writers of that region, precisely why 300 Nepalese writers will participate. There is much diversity of language and culture in Nepal. Our effort is to make the festival inclusive,” he said.

All set to start festivals in Colombo and Bali this year onwards, Parida added:“Cambodia is also on the cards. Both Sri Lanka and Indonesia boast of strong literary traditions, and I am sure the festivals there will be received very well.”

Talking about the growing number of literature festivals in the country, he feels it is a positive development, as long as they remain“neutral”.

“Of course, they bring writers and readers in the same physical space and encourage more people to read. However, it is paramount that contemporary social issues be discussed. There should be an array of diverse voices, views and ideas. The festival must remain neutral,” added Parida.

International Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree, writers including Jerry Pinto, Sandeep Bamzai, Mrinal Pandey, Paul Sukirta Kumar, Maria Goreti, Usha Uthup, Yatindra Mishra, Gurucharan Das, Uday Prakash, Ystish Kumar, Kanishk Gupta, Rahul Soni, Ila Arun, Arundhathi Subramaniam, , Richard Mohapatra, Ranjit Rae, Haldhar Nag, Devdas Chhotray, Saroj Bala, Kedar Mishra and others from India will join the festival.

While from Nepal, poet and folklore expert Prof. Abhi Subedi, Tulasi Diwasa, Dr Jagman Gurung, Ashesh Malla, S.J.B. Rana, Bishow Parajuli, CK Lal, Rohini Rana, Dhirendra Premrishi, Dr. Usha Thakur, and Prof. Dr. Beena Paudel among others will be among the 300 writers who will join the festival.