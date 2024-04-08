Bewitched: Zayn Ibad Khan To Romance Nia Sharma, Who Plays 200-Year-Old 'Chudail'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Zayn Ibad Khan is all set to play the lead opposite Nia Sharma in the upcoming supernatural show titled 'Suhaagan Chudail'.

Earlier, it was reported that actor Shehzada Dhami will be seen opposite Nia in the show.

However, sources told IANS: "Shehzada Dhami is not cast. Zayn Ibad Khan will play the male lead in 'Suhaagan Chudail'."

Nia is making a comeback on TV as a hot and beautiful chudail in 'Suhaagan Chudail'. The chudail (Nia) has been alive for over 200 years and has been gathering special powers, known as '16 Shringaar' to gain the ultimate power, which will make her incredibly strong.

To gain the 16th power named 'sindoor', she will have to kill the 16th man.

The sources further told IANS: "Zayn's character name is Moksha. He will be the '16th shringaar' of the chudail (Nia)."

Meanwhile, Zayn is known for his work in 'Aashiqana'.

The show will soon premiere on Colors.