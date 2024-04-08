Chinese yuan sees slight strengthening of 2 pips against USD on Monday

(MENAFN) vOn Monday, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency, the renminbi (also known as the yuan), saw a slight strengthening of 2 pips against the U.S. dollar, reaching 7.0947, as reported by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate within a 2 percent band, allowing for both appreciation and depreciation relative to the central parity rate on any given trading day.



The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is determined based on a weighted average of prices quoted by market makers prior to the commencement of trading in the interbank market each business day. This rate serves as a benchmark for subsequent trading activities and influences the movement of the yuan's exchange rate in the broader foreign exchange market.



The adjustment of the central parity rate reflects the dynamics of supply and demand for the yuan in both domestic and international markets, as well as various factors impacting currency valuations, such as economic data releases, monetary policies, and geopolitical developments. As a key indicator of the renminbi's value against the U.S. dollar, fluctuations in the central parity rate play a significant role in shaping investor sentiment and influencing trade flows between China and its trading partners.



