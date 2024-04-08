(MENAFN) Recent footage circulating online has revealed the destruction of two Ukrainian Soviet-era Uragan multiple rocket launchers by the Russian military in the vicinity of the Planeta Mall on the northwestern outskirts of Kharkov. The infrared drone footage captured the launchers parked near the mall, accompanied by a group of individuals, with plans seemingly in place for transportation on flatbed trucks.



However, the situation took a dire turn when the vehicles were targeted by a high-precision munition, believed to be a Russian-made Iskander tactical ballistic missile. The resulting strike engulfed the launchers in flames, causing significant damage not only to the vehicles but also to the Planeta Mall and neighboring structures. Eyewitnesses residing in nearby residential buildings captured the moment of detonation on video.



Following the incident, footage emerged showing local police and emergency workers assessing the damage at the site in the morning. The aftermath of the explosion left one Uragan launcher completely destroyed, leaving behind a sizable crater, while the other launcher and accompanying pickup truck were left charred. Additionally, a nearby gas station sustained damage as a result of the blast.



Although the local authorities acknowledged the strike, the focus was primarily on condemning Russia's ongoing attacks on the region. Notably, the police refrained from presenting evidence directly implicating the rocket launchers as the intended targets, instead highlighting the collateral damage inflicted on civilian infrastructure. This approach aligns with the broader pattern observed throughout the conflict, where Ukrainian forces have reportedly utilized civilian facilities for military purposes.



The incident underscores the grave consequences of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as civilian areas continue to bear the brunt of military operations. As tensions persist and violence escalates, there is growing concern over the humanitarian toll and the imperative of finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

