Russian Troops Advancing On Avdiivka Axis - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces have advanced west of Avdiivka while positional battles continue in the Kreminna area region, northwest of Bakhmut, on the section of the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and near Krynky on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region.

That's according to the latest report by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War think tank, seen by Ukrinform.

Analysts report that on April 7, positional battles continued west of Kreminna near Terny and south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka.

Positional combat continued to the northwest of Bakhmut in the Bohdanivka area, west of Bakhmut in the Ivanivske area, and southwest of Bakhmut in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka areas.

Analysts note that Russian troops on April 7 reportedly made an advance west of Avdiivka amid ongoing positional battles in the area. Geolocation footage released on April 7 shows that the Russian invaders have recently advanced northwest of Pervomaiske (southwest of Avdiivka).

A Kremlin-linked Russian milblogger laimed that Russian forces allegedly currently control at least 80% of Pervomaiske, which is consistent with ISW's current assessment of Russian advances into the village.

Positional engagements continued northwest of Avdiivka near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, and Berdychi; west of Avdiivka near Tonenke and Semenivka; and southwest of Avdiivka near Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Vodiane.

In addition, positional combat operations continued west of Donetsk in the Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka areas and southwest of Donetsk in the Pobieda and Novomykhailivka areas.

As reported, in the paast day, 76 combat clashes were reported as the enemy launched seven missile attacks and 104 airstrikes, as well as 108 rocket salvos.