NATO projectile malfunction intercepts traffic in Baltic passage

(MENAFN) A broken projectile launcher on board a Royal Danish Navy frigate resulted in a six-hour conclusion of the Great Belt passage on Thursday. HDMS Niels Juel, branded after a 17th-century Danish admiral, was tied at the Korsoer naval base on the island of Zeeland. The ship was conducting an examination when it was at anchor when the team took to their attention an issue with the Harpoon anti-vessel projectile system. The projectile`s supporter became active and could not be turned off.



“Until the booster is disabled, there is a risk that the missile could launch and fly several kilometers away,” the Danish army stated in a declaration.



The National Maritime Authority released a caution, shutting down the airspace as well as the shipping path west of the Korsoer naval station because of the probable danger of “falling missile fragments.” The United States-fashioned Harpoon is normally weaponized with a warhead consisting of 150kg of explosives. Experts finally figured out that the sup[porter was not weaponized.



The occurrence with the Niels Juel came merely a day following Denmark’s high-rank officer was booted for being unsuccessful to report additional naval breakdown. Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen declared on Wednesday he had “lost trust” in General Flemming Lentfer.



Lentfer supposedly was unsuccessful to tell Copenhagen of the truth that the radar as well as the projectile structures on board the HMDS Iver Huitfeldt were unsuccessful when it came under assault off the shore of Yemen recently.



The Danish frigate was positioned to the Red Sea as part of a European Union task to safe guard global shipping from the Houthi retaliation, who have obstructed Israeli-associated vessels – also United States as well as United Kingdom traders ships– in demonstration because of the blockade of Gaza.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070239