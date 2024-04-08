Diverse Activities Planned At Msheireb Downtown To Celebrate Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha is set to ignite the festive spirit of Eid Al Fitr with a diverse lineup of activities and events. For six consecutive days starting from the first day of Eid, residents and visitors can take part in district-wide activations open from 3.30pm to 9pm daily.

Al Kahraba Street will come alive with the glow of Msheireb lanterns and decorations, creating a magical ambiance for all to enjoy. The street will be abuzz with excitement throughout Eid Al Fitr festivities. Visitors can immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere, accompanied by performances of all kinds.

Barahat Msheireb will be at the heart of Eid Al Fitr entertainment, featuring various attractions and culinary delights from Msheireb Downtown Doha's cafes and restaurants. An assortment of complimentary activities like face painting, balloon twisting, and arts and crafts will be available for the whole family, while ticketed carnival games will offer a chance for friendly competitions. The area will also host a photography exhibition, showcasing the essence of Eid through the lenses of talented photographers. Live music performances by skilled musicians playing the oud, darbouka, violin, saxophone, and guitar will fill the air with festive melodies.

Sahat Al Nakheel will be home to diverse stage performances, transforming the area into a vibrant hub for Eid celebrations. Guests will enjoy the daily live entertainment options, including a theatrical illusionist who will captivate the audience with mind-blowing stunts and tricks, a mesmerising bubble show enhanced by LED light effects, a thrilling acrobatic show featuring daring stunts, and an LED show that will light up the stage with Eid greetings from Msheireb Downtown Doha. Workshops will be available at a nominal fee, offering activities such as arts and crafts, live painting classes, caricature drawing, Eid decorating, and gardening/planting sessions. Complimentary refreshments and Henna will be offered in the Eid corner.

Msheireb Galleria will offer visitors an immersive journey featuring the Atlantis: The Immersive Odyssey exhibition. Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, embark on virtual reality adventures, enjoy live performances, participate in educational workshops, and shop for themed merchandise.

The Eid Bazaar will offer an exciting shopping experience, with a selection of new vendors and entertainment nestled between booths. Visitors can explore a curated mix of F&B, retail, and accessories. The bazaar will be open from April 10 to 12, from 3.30pm to 9pm.

Padel fans can join a series of sessions at the Company House Padel Court from 4pm until 11.30 PM throughout Eid Al Fitr. The court will offer daily sessions, providing an opportunity for active engagement and friendly competition.

Eid Salah will be observed in the Eid Prayer Ground (Eid Musala) starting from 5.30am.