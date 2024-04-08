Russian Army Lost 890 Troops, 13 Tanks In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 8, 2024 amount to about 448,400 invaders, including another 890 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,087 enemy tanks (+13 in the past day), 13,575 armored combat vehicles (+24), 11,365 artillery systems (+40), 1,039 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 751 air defense systems (+2), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,996 unmanned aerial vehicles (+40), 2,065 cruise missiles (+1), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,110 motor vehicles (+39), and 1,867 special equipment units (+3).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 17 enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs and one missile overnight Monday.